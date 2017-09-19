European Commission formally approves Alternative Remedies Package in relation to RBS’s remaining State Aid commitments

New announcement made

RBS has received confirmation that an alternative remedies package announced on 26 July 2017 (the “Alternative Remedies Package”), regarding the business previously described as Williams & Glyn,has now been formally approved by the European Commission (“EC”) in the form proposed.

The Alternative Remedies Package forms the basis of a new agreement in relation to RBS’s remaining State Aid commitments and replaces the existing requirement to divest the business previously described as Williams & Glyn by 31 December 2017.

The Alternative Remedies Package is focused on the following two remedies to promote competition in the market for banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) in the UK: