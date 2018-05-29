Aviva detected £90m of fraud in 2017, up 5.4%, as bogus injury claims show no sign of slowing

Crash for cash and fake whiplash claims account for 66% of all detected fraud

Aviva, the UK’s largest insurer, has reported a 5.4% increase in the value of detected fraud in 2017, worth £90m (2016: £85m) – or £246,000 of fraud every day. This increase has been driven by a 6.3% growth in the number of fraudulent claims Aviva detected.

This is the second consecutive year in which the value and volume of fraudulent claims detected by Aviva has grown. By detecting and avoiding paying fraudulent claims, Aviva is helping to keep premiums low for genuine customers.

Whiplash fraud still dominant

Motor insurance remains of particular concern, representing two-thirds (£59m) of the total value of fraud detected, and an increase of £9m over Aviva’s 2016 figures. Highlighting the scale of the problem, Aviva now rejects around one out of eight whiplash claims it receives which are suspect or fradulent.

Despite recent industry figures showing a drop in the number of motor claims paid, these figures show that the UK’s largest insurer is not seeing any let-up in the number of bogus personal injury claims it is dealing with. In fact, the insurer is currently investigating nearly 17,000 personal injury claims for suspected fraud – 1,000 more than last year.

Aviva’s fraud figures demonstrate the importance of the Civil Liability Bill which is making its way through Parliament. The proposed legislation would, if passed, reduce financial compensation for minor personal injury claims such as whiplash, as happens in other countries. It is intended that this will remove the financial incentive for opportunistic fraud and bring down the cost of motor insurance. The proposed legislation should also remove the financial incentives behind the nearly 900m nuisance calls and texts made chasing an injury or insurance issue.

One improvement from 2016 is that the level of organised motor fraud has declined. However, the insurer still has nearly 3,000 suspect claims under investigation linked to organised fraud or gangs. This decrease was offset by an increase in the numbers of low-speed accidents which have resulted in bogus injury claims. Aviva’s case involving a champion cage fighter* who was knocked out by the court for an exaggerated whiplash injury is one of thousands of examples of this type of exaggerated or fake claim.

Tom Gardiner, Head of Fraud at Aviva, said, “Whilst it’s good news that the number of accidents is falling, we are still detecting more fraudulent claims than before. Whiplash fraud continues to present the biggest threat to customers – not just in terms of pushing premiums up, but by fraudsters putting innocent motorists at the risk of real harm by deliberately causing accidents to make bogus whiplash claims.

“Change is urgently needed. The proposed Civil Liability Bill will deter fraudsters from pursuing their campaign of crash for cash, simply to line their pockets. The good news in the meantime is that we are detecting, disrupting and prosecuting more fraud.”