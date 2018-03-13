Fenchurch enters into strategic partnership with Natixis

Here’s what you need to know

Fenchurch Advisory Partners LLP (Fenchurch) has entered into an agreement whereby Natixis, the leading French financial services firm, will make a 51 per cent strategic investment in Fenchurch subject to regulatory approval.

Fenchurch will continue to be managed autonomously by its current partners, maintaining its identity and focus on providing expert and independent corporate finance advice to financial institutions.

This strategic partnership will enable Fenchurch’s clients, where appropriate, to benefit from access to enhanced capabilities and Naxitis’s international platform.

Natixis is developing a global network of affiliated specialist corporate finance advisory firms. It already owns a leading M&A advisory business in France, Natixis Partners, and has majority shareholdings in PJ Solomon, a long-established Wall Street advisory firm, and Natixis Partners Espana, a Madrid-based advisory boutique. Alongside the investment in Fenchurch, Natixis is today announcing strategic investments in Vermilion Partners, a specialist in cross-border transactions in China, and Clipperton, a Paris-based M&A boutique specialising in high-growth technology companies.

Malik Karim, Executive Chairman of Fenchurch, said:

“Since we started the business in 2004 Fenchurch has grown into a leading M&A adviser to financial institutions. This strategic partnership with Natixis will help us support our increasingly international client base at a time when the need for advice to solve complex problems facing financial institutions is growing.

While the partnership extends our capabilities it’s otherwise business as usual for us and for our clients. As part of the agreement with Natixis the Fenchurch partners have each made a long term commitment to building the firm as a top corporate adviser to financial institutions, one that that melds deep sector expertise and first class execution skills.”