Facebook to employ 3,000 staff to combat extremist and distressing content

Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg has said that he is going to hire an extra 3,000 staff to police content on Facebook.

Zuckerberg wrote: “If we’re going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner, whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”

“Over the next year, we’ll be adding 3,000 people to our community operations team around the world - on top of the 4,500 we have today - to review the millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly.”

“Just last week, we got a report that someone Live [on Facebook] was considering suicide.”

“We immediately reached out to law enforcement, and they were able to prevent him from hurting himself. In other cases, we weren’t so fortunate.”

“No one should be in this situation in the first place, but if they are, then we should build a safe community that gets them the help they need.”