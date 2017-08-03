Ex-Apprentice winner, Ricky Martin, chooses yourfeed to find new apprentice

Here’s what was said

Ex-Apprentice winner, Ricky Martin, has today announced his partnership with yourfeed, the online platform which helps connect young people and their skills to employers. Ricky will be working with yourfeed CEO, Jack Parsons, to help find the next super apprentice for his business Hyper Recruitment Solutions (HRS).

Following Ricky’s success on The Apprentice in 2012, Lord Alan Sugar invested £250,000 in HRS, making him a partner. HRS is a specialist and highly compliant recruitment consultancy dedicated to the Science and Technology sectors.

Ricky will be supporting Jack throughout The Pledge Tour. Visiting 90 venues up and down the country, with 360 businesses sharing inspiration and skills workshops, hackathons, skill swaps and much more with young people, industry and education.

Ricky joins day one of The Pledge Tour on 4 September in London. As well as announcing the launch of his search for a business administrative apprentice at HRS, using the yourfeed platform, he will be advising guests on how having an entrepreneurial mind-set can help young people find career opportunities.

Ricky Martin comments: “At HRS, we recruit on drive, ambition and skills. Qualifications come second to this. yourfeed puts power in the hands of the young, skilled and ambitious and I’m confident we’ll find the perfect person through this exciting platform.”

Jack Parsons, CEO of yourfeed, comments: “Ricky understands the vision behind yourfeed. Being the founder his own recruitment company, he knows the sort of skills companies are looking for. It’s great to see such an ambitious and admired professional turning to yourfeed to help find the perfect mix of skills and ambition to join him as his own apprentice.”