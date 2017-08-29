Everything you need to know about the new Uber boss
Dara Khosrowshahi is the new CEO of Uber so is everything you need to know about him…
- He was born in Tehran, Iran in 1969.
- His family immigrated to the United States in 1978 when he was 9.
- He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Brown University.
- He has been the Chief Executive of Expedia since 2005.
- During his time at Expedia it expanded to over 60 different countries with takeovers of companies such as hotels.com, Trivago, Orbitz Travel and HomeAway and has grown revenues from $2.1bn in 2005 to $8.7bn in 2016.
- In 2015 he was the highest paid CEO in America with a salary of $94.6m of both cash and stock options.
- He has a net worth of $200m.
- He has been on the board of the New York times since 2015.
- He spoke out against President Trump’s travel ban that prevented people from six mainly Muslim countries from entering the US earlier this year.
- He was Ernst & Young’s (EY) Pacific Northwest Technology Entrepreneur of the Year 2013.
- In the EY interview he revealed he didn’t think he was a good CEO at first, he said: “I think for the first year when I was running the company, I wasn’t a particularly good CEO.”
- He recalled the time when an engineer told him he wasn’t laying out a clear vision for the future of the company. “She said if you tell us where to go we’ll do it, because we believe in you, we want to go there, tell us where to go and then we’ll do it,” he said in the interview. “That really shifted my view of what a CEO has to do. A CEO of a multinational global company can’t say what to do, you’ve got to plant the flag.”