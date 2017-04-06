Every little hurts: Thousands of Tesco jobs under threat

Retail giant announces cuts

Thousands of jobs at Tesco are under threat as the supermarket plans to cull night shifts and alter trading hours at its UK branches.

The retail goliath said the move was part of “further improvements” to customer service.

Around 3,000 staff are set to be affected by the changes, which will see restocking shifts at 69 of its shops change from overnight to daytime hours, and trading hours at eight of its 24-hour stores cut back to 6am to midnight.

The changes are expected to come into force by summer 2017.

Tesco’s UK chief executive Matt Davies said: “We’re committed to improving the way we serve our customers and this week have discussed making further changes in a number of UK stores with our colleagues.

“These changes will help us run these stores more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers.

“We appreciate these changes will impact the roles of some of our colleagues and we will work with them to ensure they are fully supported throughout this period.”