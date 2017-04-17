Etihad Airways plane turns around moments before take off

Etihad Airways

An elderly couple who were on board an Etihad Airways plane heading to Abu Dhabi received a text message informing them their grandson was dying.

They informed the cabin crew as the plane was taxiing at Manchester airport and the pilot immediately turned the plane back to the gate to allow the couple to visit their dying grandson.

Sadly, their grandson died later on 31 March.

Becky Stephenson, the elderly couple’s travel agent said to the BBC: “I’ve been in the travel business for 25 years and never heard of this happening.”

“My customers were so grateful that staff were very helpful and they were taken care of,” she added.

Etihad Airways said that they can use their ticket again.