Equistone Partners Europe closes Fund VI at €2.8bn hard cap

Big deal of the day

Equistone Partners, one of Europe’s leading mid-market private equity investors, today announces the successful final closing of Equistone Partners Europe Fund VI (“EPEF VI”) at its hard cap with total capital commitments of €2.8bn. Equistone completed the fundraising within four months of its launch in early November 2017. The Equistone team will also make a commitment to EPEF VI alongside the institutional investors.

Consistent with Equistone’s established strategy, EPEF VI will invest in European buyouts valued between €50m and €500m, targeting well-positioned businesses in Western Europe with high-calibre management teams and strong growth potential. The fund attracted commitments from an enhanced base of 56 major institutional investors across Western Europe and the Nordic region (accounting for 56% of capital raised), North America (28%), and the rest of the world (16%), including pension funds, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies. With existing investors in prior Equistone funds providing c.75 per cent of the capital and the total number of investors growing almost 30 per cent on its previous fund, Equistone has accommodated heightened demand while maintaining its long-standing commitment to rightsizing its funds relative to the market opportunity.

Guillaume Jacqueau, Managing Partner of Equistone Partners Europe, commented: “We’re extremely pleased to have successfully completed the fundraising process for our sixth fund from a combination of new and existing institutional investors. This represents a further validation of Equistone’s track record of generating attractive returns and our highly experienced team’s proven ability to identify and partner with strong mid-market businesses across France, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK.”