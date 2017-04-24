Entrepreneurs and investors to reap benefits of Newable’s acquisition of London Business Angels

Here’s why

Newable, the capital’s leading provider of funding and advice to growing businesses, today announced the acquisition of the London Business Angels (LBA) network.

The deal aims to create a go-to platform for angel investors, linking high net worth investors with growing businesses, predominantly based in London and the South East.

Newable, formerly Greater London Enterprise, provides finance, consulting and property services for start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. Newable has supported more than 12,000 exporters and 2,000 start-ups with growth funding and advice across the UK in the last year alone, whilst LBA helped 28 companies raise investment of over £30m in 2016.

Chris Manson, CEO of Newable, said: “Newable is committed to giving entrepreneurs in London and the South East the confidence to start-up, sustain and scale their businesses.”

“This partnership will enable angel investors to access the very best investment opportunities among growing businesses and it will enable entrepreneurs to benefit from the investment and support of an experienced angel on their side.”

“Newable already helps thousands of businesses every year with advice and funding, and adding a comprehensive equity service enables us to truly act as a one stop shop for growing businesses.”

Anthony Clarke, managing director of LBA, added: “LBA is one of Europe’s leading angel groups, connecting innovating fast-growth technology companies to equity finance via its 500-strong angel community.”

“Our angel investors provide patient capital to small and medium sized businesses, and have a wealth of talent and unrivalled experience.”

“This partnership will enable us to support even more small and medium-sized firms to accelerate their growth, as well as accessing Newable’s range of business support services.”

“My team and I now look forward to being part of the future expansion of LBA within the Newable Group.”