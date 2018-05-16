Employees say “nothing will change” if they raise concerns with management

Almost a third think their manager doesn’t understand what it’s like to work in their role

More than a third (34 per cent) of employees say a barrier to voicing concerns to their company’s management is that “nothing will change even if I do,” according to new research from workplace help platform, Rungway.

The survey of 2,000 Brits in employment found that more than one in four (26 per cent) feel another barrier is that they “don’t think they [management] care about what I have to say,” while many felt that management can’t take criticism (23 per cent).

Respondents were asked to choose all the barriers that applied when raising concerns to management and only 31% said “there are no barriers.”

Do our managers lack empathy?

The survey also found that almost one in three (30 per cent) British employees think their manager doesn’t understand what it’s like to work in the employee’s role in the company, suggesting issues in managers’ abilities to empathise. Women were more likely to feel misunderstood, with 33 per cent agreeing with the statement, compared to 27 per cent of men.

It seems the perceived communication barriers are real too, with nearly half of employees (48 per cent) saying there is something that they wish they could tell their manager but feel like they can’t.