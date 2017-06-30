Employee ill health costing businesses up to one month a year in lost productivity

Uh oh

UK employers are losing 27.5 days of productive work per employee each year, because of poor health, according to new research from Britain’s Healthiest Workplace (BHW) commissioned by Vitality Health Insurance. The company also suggests employee absence and presenteeism is a problem that is costing the UK economy £73bn a year.

The research measured employee health in terms of exposure to risk factors associated with a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet or medical issues such as high blood pressure or cholesterol.

68 per cent of respondents reported they had at least two of these risk factors, with a third suffering from three or more risk factors. The research also highlighted that 63 per cent of those who had three or more health risk factors believed they were in good or very good health, so they are unlikely to change their behaviour.

Adrian Lewis, director of Activ Absence said, “Businesses in the UK are losing almost a month’s productivity due to employee absenteeism and presenteeism every year, which is a startling statistic. The findings also showed that many employees aren’t aware of the health risks associated with their sedentary lifestyles. This should be a call to action for employers to prioritise the health of their workforce and promote exercise and wellbeing initiatives that encourage staff to be fitter and healthier.”

