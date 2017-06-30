Emergency declared on easyJet flight after bird strike

Here’s what happened

London bound flight from Inverness was forced to declare an emergency on Thursday afternoon after the easyJet flight was struck by birds which affected the engine.

The flight was forced to return back to Inverness airport where fire crews met the plane.

A spokeswoman for easyJet, said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY864 from Inverness to London Gatwick returned from airborne due to a bird strike during take-off.

“The pilot returned to Inverness in line with our procedures and as a precaution only.

“All passengers disembarked normally and easyJet is positioning in a replacement aircraft to fly passengers to Gatwick.

“Passengers are being provided with information and refreshment vouchers in the terminal.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience as a result of the delay.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

Want to be more digitally savvy and grow your business online?

Complete our 30 second survey and receive our FREE guide here