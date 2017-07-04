EIS Association steps up efforts to support entrepreneurs and small businesses

Here’s why

Ready, Steady, Grow! Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) embarks on regional programme to help entrepreneurs and small businesses overcome barriers to growth.

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) is stepping up efforts to support entrepreneurs and small businesses around the UK with a programme of regional funding information and advice workshops.

Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA, said: “Ready, Steady, Grow! is about empowering the SME ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors and professional service providers to do all the they can to help businesses across the UK to reach their true potential by working together to overcome barriers to growth.

“These barriers include a perceived lack of access to financing, which forms an important part of the Ready, Steady, Grow! agenda, but we’ll also be tackling many other challenges faced by SMEs and entrepreneurs as they try to grow their businesses.”

At the workshops, would-be entrepreneurs and existing business owners will be able to find out about the different funding options open to them, hear from successful entrepreneurs whose businesses have benefited from external funding, and get information and advice about funding and growing a business generally.

Investors, whether relative novices to the small company sector, experienced angel investors or professional investment managers, will be able to learn more about different ways of investing in small businesses, receive tips and guidance on what to look for in a potential investment, and meet companies seeking investment.

Attending Ready, Steady, Grow! will also be essential for accountants, lawyers and other relevant professional service providers, who will be able to meet business owners and entrepreneurs operating in their areas and find out about ways they can enhance and augment their own businesses through increased expertise and added services designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Ready, Steady, Grow! will include seminar sessions, Q&As and panel discussions.

These will cover topics including:

The external funding options, support and expertise available to help grow a business and make it ‘investor ready’.

Tips from successful investors who will share their stories and experience of small company investing.

The political and regulatory environment for small businesses and investors, including the impact of Brexit on SME funding and SMEs more generally.

The benefits of the Enterprise Investment Scheme and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme, from the perspective of companies seeking funding and investors in these companies.

The workshops, which are free to attend, will also be a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesspeople, investors and service providers to network and make contacts from their local areas and regions.

The Ready Steady Grow! workshops will begin in Liverpool on 26 September, followed by dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Bristol and Leeds through October and November.

Anyone interested in attending can book their place by visiting: eisa.org.uk