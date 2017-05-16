EE crashes as thousands of Londoners and people across the UK are without 4G

16 May 2017 | By Sarah Dunsby

EE Store front

Here’s the latest

EE has crashed and there is a mobile internet blackout and many users are saying that they are unable to send texts or use their emails, on Tuesday morning.

More than 10,000 people have complained of there being an outage and EE has said they are aware of a data problem that is affecting 4G “for a few customers this morning” and 3G is unaffected.

However, this customer said in a tweet that she is unable to connect to her 3G:

 

EE customers tweeted:

 

 

