EE crashes as thousands of Londoners and people across the UK are without 4G

EE has crashed and there is a mobile internet blackout and many users are saying that they are unable to send texts or use their emails, on Tuesday morning.

More than 10,000 people have complained of there being an outage and EE has said they are aware of a data problem that is affecting 4G “for a few customers this morning” and 3G is unaffected.

However, this customer said in a tweet that she is unable to connect to her 3G:

@SusanYanMach Voice and 3G are unaffected. We’re working to fix the issue ASAP. (2/2) -LB — EE (@EE) May 16, 2017

@dannibx Hi. We’re aware of a data issue affecting 4G internet connectivity on some services for a few customers this morning. (1/2) -LB — EE (@EE) May 16, 2017

EE customers tweeted:

@EE My 3G is also definitely not working…how am I meant to reply to work emails. When will this be sorted!? pic.twitter.com/kFVxGZQmZI — Katie Tweddle (@ktwedz) May 16, 2017