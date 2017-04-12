UK unemployment rate stays at 4.7 per cent

The numbers you need to know about

The UK unemployment rate has stayed at 4.7 per cent, Official figures show that this is to do with inflation wiping out wage growth.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people unemployed fell by 45,000 to 1.56m in the three months to February.

Average weekly earnings which included bonuses managed to climb by 2.3 per cent.

Figures released on Tuesday showed that inflation was above the Bank of England’s target of two per cent, it sat at 2.3 per cent.

The ONS said in a statement: “Average weekly earnings for employees increased by 2.3 per cent including bonuses and by 2.2 per cent excluding bonuses, compared with a year earlier.

“However, adjusted for inflation, average weekly earnings grew by 0.2 per cent including bonuses and by 0.1 per cent excluding bonuses, over the year, the slowest rate of growth since 2014.”

