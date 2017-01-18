UK unemployment falls whilst wages rise

What’s changed?

Official figures show that UK unemployment fell by 52,000 to 1.6 million in the three months leading to November.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, the jobless rate has held steady at an 11-year low of 4.8 per cent.

Wage growth has picked up the pace and the employment rate hit a record of 74.5 per cent.

Compared with a year earlier average weekly earnings excluding bonuses also saw an increase of 2.7 per cent.

The ONS said the number of people in work slipped by 9,000 to just over 31.8m.

David Freeman, ONS senior statistician, said: “While employment is little changed on the quarter, the rate remains at an historic high.”

“The rate at which pay is increasing continues to pick up in cash terms, though it remains moderate,”