UK CEOs earn nearly 400 times more than average UK workers

The average FTSE boss makes 386 times more than a worker on the national living wage, according to an analysis by the Equality Trust.

CEOs rake in an average of £5.3m each year, compared with £13,662 for someone on the national living wage of £7.20 an hour.

The study also found that FTSE 100 chief executives are paid 165 times more than a nurse, 140 times more than a teacher, 132 times more than a police officer and 312 times more than a care worker.

“We need far greater transparency on company pay practices to challenge poverty pay and executive excess at the same time,” said equality trust executive director Wanda Wyporska.

“Only then can we create a sense of trust and common purpose essential to build an economy and society that works for all.”

“The people who educate our children, look after our grandparents, and keep our families safe have seen their pay frozen, while fat cat CEOs continue to gorge themselves on obscene and undeserved rewards,” said Wyporska.

“Pay inequality drives wider inequality, and we know this is bad for businesses, bad for our economy and bad for our health, our education and our wider society.”