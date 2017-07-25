EasyJet to recruit 1200 new cabin crew

Largest intake in its 21-year history

Europe’s leading airline easyJet are recruiting 1200 new cabin crew the company announced today.

The permanent and fixed term crew positions will be offered across almost all if its 28 European bases as the airline continues to grow, with more than half expected to be based at London Gatwick.

The news comes after the company revealed earlier this year that they will be recruiting more than 450 pilots and opportunities will be available for its current first officers to be promoted into captain positions.

Tina Milton, easyJet’s Head of Cabin Service, said: “We’re delighted to be opening recruitment for more than 1200 cabin crew positions today.

“easyJet is a fantastic company to work for with everyone across the airline working together as one team to ensure we provide the highest standard of service for our customers.

“Being cabin crew is a very rewarding role – our teams are extremely professional and energetic with a real sense of fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming more people into our growing team.”

easyJet already employs more than 6,900 cabin crew, servicing the airlines 70 million passengers every year over 880 routes in 31 countries.