EasyJet announces proposal to take over parts of Air Berlin

In August Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy after Etihad Airways withdrew their funding, as the business “deteriorated at an unprecedented pace,” easyJet has announced a proposal to buy parts of Air Berlin.

EasyJet said to the insolvency firm that the suggestions are “consistent with EasyJet’s focused, city-based strategy in Germany.”

However, due to a number of uncertainties associated with Air Berlin, there is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed,” easyJet said.

Lufthansa, another German airline has also expressed an interest in Air Berlin, they said that they are “already in negotiations.”