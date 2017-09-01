Eastern Airways and Flybe start their ‘franchise and risk sharing agreement’

Done deal

Budget airline, Flybe and Eastern Airways have started their franchise Friday, they have signed a joint revenue and risk sharing agreement.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener the chief executive of Flybe, said: “The flights, both under the franchise and risk-sharing agreements, demonstrate our long-term commitment to Scotland and provide much needed choice on some of the lifeline routes so critical to the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

“Flybe and Eastern together also offer a wealth of onward connections to the UK and the rest of the world and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board.”

Flybe said that tickets will be on sale from early September and the five-year agreement will see Eastern operate their routes from 29 October and will operate under the Flybe brand.