Dunelm chief executive steps down

The chief executive of homeware retailer has stepped down with immediate effect the company announced today.

In a statement this morning the group said John Browett had left the company for personal reasons after two years in the job.

“Dunelm has made good progress over the last two years during John’s tenure however the next phase of growth requires different leadership,” it added.

Chairman Andy Harrison said that an immediate search would start to find Browett’s replacement and, that he would provide ‘interim executive leadership’, along with Deputy Chairman Will Adderley, and CFO Keith Down.

“I would like to thank John for his contribution to the business and the strategic progress made under his leadership, most notably the exciting acquisition of Worldstores,” he said.

“Dunelm remains the market leader in homewares and we have ambitious and profitable growth plans to continue building the UK’s biggest and best multi-channel homewares retailer. We have a strong executive team in place to make this happen, and the Board remains confident in the Group’s future prospects.”

Of his departure Browett said: “I am pleased to have led the development of Dunelm over the last few years and feel that we have achieved much in a challenging retail environment. It is, however, time to move onto a new challenge, and I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

The group also said it will announce results for the financial year ended 1st July 2017 on 13th September, and that trading in the first two months of the new financial year has started positively, ‘with an encouraging like-for-like sales performance’.