Duff & Phelps rescues fruit and vegetable distributor, Solstice

Here’s how many jobs were saved

Duff & Phelps has completed the sale of the business and assets of Solstice Limited from Administration. The successful transaction has saved the jobs of all 62 staff, based at its facility in South Wimbledon, London.

Benjamin Wiles and Paul Williams, Managing Directors at Duff & Phelps, were appointed Joint Administrators on 15 February 2018 and led the sale transaction and Administration process.

Solstice operates as a high-end fruit and vegetable distributor to prestigious London restaurants and hotels, sourcing fresh produce from the UK and Europe.

The business and assets have been purchased by Hamsard 3471 Limited, a newly formed subsidiary of Reynolds, one of the the UK’s leading independent fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers. The sale transaction completed on 15 February 2018.

Benjamin Wiles, Joint Administrator and Managing Director at Duff & Phelps commented: “We are pleased to announce the successful sale of the Solstice business to Reynolds, which has facilitated business continuity and has preserved the jobs of its entire workforce. We expect the business to go from strength to strength under its new ownership.”

Tony Reynolds, Managing Director and Owner of Reynolds commented: “Both businesses share similar family values of excellent quality and service, but have their own, unique and enviable customer base. I am incredibly excited about the opportunities which lie ahead and would like to welcome the team at Solstice to the Reynolds’ family.”