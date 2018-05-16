Draper Esprit invests £10m in fast-growing startup

Here’s what you need to know

Draper Esprit, a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, today announces a £10m ($14m) investment in Aircall, a French cloud-based call centre software business.

The Draper Esprit-led Series B funding round brings the total funds raised by Aircall to $40.5m to date. The new investment will be used by the company to accelerate the buildout of its cloud-based phone system, including seamless integrations into all the software tools used by modern businesses. It will also enable the business to invest in further senior hires in both the U.S. and Europe.

Aircall was founded in 2014 to create a platform that would make phone support easy to manage. It now offers instant phone numbers in over 40 countries, provides a collaborative phone app to let teams share and follow-up on calls and connects to any CRM or customer support tool.

Other investors in the round include Balderton Capital, NextWorld Capital and Newfund.

Simon Cook, CEO at Draper Esprit, commented:

“We look forward to partnering with the Aircall team to help the company grow and develop its transformative technology further. With over 3000 business customers worldwide, they have quickly established themselves as one of the fastest growing cloud-based phone systems in the market and we are very excited to be supporting Aircall on the next stage of its growth journey.

“Our investment in Aircall adds to Draper Esprit’s significant momentum this year, with recent investments in Ledger and Revolut, along with new commitments to European seed funds Join Capital and Icebreaker.”