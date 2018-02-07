Didi Chuxing launches open car-sharing platform

Partners with 12 Top Automakers

Didi Chuxing (“DiDi”) today launched its car-sharing platform, partnering with automakers, new energy transportation infrastructure operators and after-sales service providers, to build an open new energy car-sharing system for the future. The network of strategic partners now includes 12 top automakers including BAIC BJEV, BYD, Chang’an Automobile Group, Chery Automobile Group, Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle, First Auto Works, Geely Auto, Hawtai Motor, JAC Motors, KIA Motors, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, and Zotye Auto.

App-based on-demand car-sharing is increasingly an important complement to car ownership. According to a study by GM Insights, the global car-sharing market is expected to grow 34 per cent annually from 2017 to 2024, while the annual growth rate in China will exceed 40 per cent. The first generation of large-scale, new energy car-sharing platforms are expected to materialize in core emerging countries such as China.

DiDi hopes to leverage on its AI strengths and national network to empower the entire automotive industry chain. The company’s world-leading data analytics capabilities enable smarter network management based on dynamic understanding of user distribution and attributes. Under the partnership, DiDi will open its platform to automakers’ own sharing services. The platform will introduce to individuals and corporate partners not only diversified models from automakers, but also auto-related finance and insurance services.

In addition to automakers, DiDi will also work closely with other car-sharing services, rental companies, infrastructure operators and after-sales service providers. DiDi believes the new program will reduce cost and enhance efficiency for the entire industry chain by integrating resources from cars, capital, parking spaces, charging points and refueling stations, to auto-maintenance and repair services in a new, open ecosystem of collaboration.