Did you know? It's international shipping week

Oh buoy!

DP World has helped launch London International Shipping Week in style with many key faces in UK trade, transport and shipping in attendance at its reception on the historic Cutty Sark last night.

Guests were entertained by Cutty Sark curators and P&O Heritage who highlighted the ship’s background together with a display from the P&O collection which has over 35,000 artefacts preserved and is owned by DP World..

Trade Minister Mark Garnier, said:

“DP World’s investments in UK infrastructure are building on our proud maritime tradition to create more trading connections throughout the rest of the world.

“This industry brings billions of pounds a year into our economy and will be vital to our continued prosperity when we leave the European Union.

“As an international economic department our ambition is to secure more investment in our industrial and logistics facilities, enabling us to expand our role at the centre of global trade.”

Chris Lewis UK MD and CEO for DP World London Gateway, said: “We are delighted to support International Shipping Week 2017 and the Cutty Sark was a fitting location. We look forward to the week’s planned events and believe promoting the UK’s place at the forefront of international trade is always the right thing to do.”

DP World has two deep-sea ports in the UK – DP World Southampton on the south coast and DP World London Gateway in the Thames estuary. DP World Southampton has been voted the UK’s number one performing terminal and continues to grow, currently connected to 29 ports throughout Asia. London Gateway is the UK’s most modern port with its own logistics park, providing efficiency for suppliers and retailers.