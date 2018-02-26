Deliveroo to create 250 new tech jobs in drive to make UK innovation hub

Good news for London

As Deliveroo celebrates its fifth birthday, the leading on-demand food company has today announced that it is to create 250 high-skilled new tech jobs in London this year. The announcement will mean that by December 2018 Deliveroo will have created nearly 600 new tech jobs in London in just two years, cementing its position as a leading British tech success.

This comes as the company reveals that its growth in order volumes was higher in the past 12 months than the previous 12 months. This growth signifies that the UK-based company will continue to invest and expand in the UK.

The announcement will be seen as a vote of confidence in the UK economy and the firm’s global ambitions as the company’s growth goes from strength to strength.

If Deliveroo continues to grow at its current rate, it is projected to create 23,700 jobs in its UK-based partner restaurants and will contribute £1.5 billion to the UK economy by 2018/19.