David Dimbleby is to host BBC’s 2017 general election

Election night 2017

David Dimbleby is to host the 2017 general election for the 10th time. He last hosted the 2015 election and said back then that this would be his last time presenting the results coverage.

Dimbleby first covered Margaret Thatcher in 1979 when she became the first female prime minister for the Conservatives and the first ever female prime minister.

James Harding the director of BBC News said that this will be Dimbleby’s last time as lead anchor on the show and Huw Edwards is to take over the show thereafter.

Edwards was in Glasgow and hosted the Scottish independence referendum results.

The programmes shall be shown on 8 June and will run throughout the night.