Daimler and Bosch to build driverless taxis within a decade

What’s this?

German giants Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler and Bosch have joined forces to make driverless cars.

Daimler said: “The prime objective of the project is to achieve the production-read development of a driving system which will allow cars to drive fully autonomously in the city.”

They are to bring “fully automated and driverless driving to urban roads by the beginning of the next decade.”

They are looking to place driverless taxis in the Silicon Valley and Stuggart Germany to start with.

According to Daimler customers will order a shared car via their smartphone then the car will come to the user via an automated order therefore, the car comes to the driver.