Customers turning their backs on businesses with bad tech

Technology has never been more critical to a business’ success, with the majority of UK consumers saying they will leave a poor quality website in less than 30 seconds, new research by Studio Graphene has revealed.

Studio Graphene commissioned an independent, nationally-representative survey among more than 2,000 UK adults to examine how discerning the public is when deciding which companies to spend money with. It found that 59% of respondents will leave a business’ website within just 30 seconds if it is ugly or hard to navigate.

The study also showed that, in the past five years, a quarter (24%) of consumers have switched loyalty from one company to a competitor whose technology – website, app and payment system – delivers a better customer experience. The figure jumps to 41% among those aged between 18 and 34.

It is clear that companies of all sizes and sectors, from retailers to restaurants, must make sure their digital solutions – namely website and app – look the part and function well. Studio Graphene’s research showed that 52% of people “always” research a business online before spending money with them, while 47% say that a good website or app is key for them to trust a brand.

Elsewhere, the survey revealed overwhelmingly positive sentiment towards the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force on 25 May 2018; two thirds (65%) of UK consumers said that they were happy with the introduction of the new legislation as the recent deadline made them realise how many businesses had their details and how few they actually wanted to hear from.

Ritam Gandhi, founder and director Studio Graphene, commented on the findings: “It might not shock many business leaders to learn that tech is fundamental to success. However, today’s research provides some really interesting insights into just how small the window is for companies to win over consumers – within half a minute a potential customer will make their mind up about whether or not to spend money with a business, so digital solutions must both look great but also be informative, responsive and easy-to-use.

“There is no right or wrong way to build a website or an app; it will all depend on the business and its clients. But one thing is clear: any company that does not prioritise its tech risks losing out to competitors that offer a slicker online or mobile experience to customers.”