Crossrail contractors fined £1m for safety breaches

Comes after death of worker

Companies working for Crossrail have been fined £1m for a series of safety failures which led to the death of a worker.

A joint venture of three companies, Bam, Ferrovial and Kier (BFK), were taken to court by Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following an investigation.

Renè Tkáčik, died when nearly a tonne of wet concrete crushed him in March 2014.

Two other incidents which happened within six days of each other in January 2015 resulted in two other men being injured.

Terrence Hughes’ leg was crushed when he was struck by a reversing tipper truck and Alex Vizitiu hurt his head and hip after he was hit with a high pressure mixture.

The three companies pleaded guilty to three offences and admitted health and safety breaches at Southwark Crown Court.

They were fined £300,000 in relation to the death Mr Tkáčikand were also fines £600,000 for the incident involving Terrence Hughes and £165,000 for the incident relating to Alex Vizitiu.

HSE head of operations Annette Hall said: “Had simple measures such as these been taken, all three incidents could have been prevented, and Renè Tkáčik may not have died.

“All three workers were taking part in one of the most important and challenging infrastructure projects of the decade.

“It was this joint venture’s duty to protect its dedicated and highly skilled workforce. On these three occasions, BFK failed in its duty, with tragic consequences for Rene Tkacik and his family.”