Company culture remains a mystery for 42 per cent

Company culture is lacking, despite employee desire for an inspiring workplace

New research from Sodexo has revealed that 42 per cent of employees don’t know what kind of company culture their employers are trying to achieve and just a third of people had the company’s culture communicated to them as part of their induction or training.

The research also found that almost one in 10 employees feel their company’s values are clear but not actually reflected in the office culture.

The survey, conducted by TLF Panel, examined employee’s opinions towards their workplace cultures, as well as their priorities when looking for an employer.

Whilst 48 per cent opt for a good work/life balance as their highest priority when looking at potential roles, for one in three it’s about being part of an inspiring workplace.

More than one in six respondents said having an active recognition programme in place was their number one priority.

Iain Thomson, Director of Incentives and Recognition at Sodexo, said: “Despite the increasing chatter from companies to address their values and culture, we are still seeing many leaders fail to implement them throughout the day to day running of a business.

“Positive workplace culture will feed directly in to successful employee engagement. Creating a business that is full to the brim of inspiration and recognition will give teams what they need to boost productivity for the business they believe in.”