Commuters will be making calls soon as TfL plans for mobile reception across the Tube network

Good idea or not?

Transport for London has announced that they’re planning to bring mobile reception across the Tube network.

According to the Financial Times, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and TfL will be inviting telecom companies to bid after 8 June general election.

The FT also said that a “number of companies were vying for the work.”

A spokesperson for TfL said: “We are keen to offer full mobile phone coverage for our customers.”

“The introduction of this would need to be commercially viable and would follow engagement with staff and customers.”