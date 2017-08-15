City worker dies after falling from seventh floor of the London Stock Exchange

Find out more…

A city worker has died after falling from the seventh floor of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) this morning.

City of London police said they were called to the building just before 10am after a man thought to be in his 40s fell from a glass walkway and landed in the front lobby.

A spokesperson for City of London police said: “London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at 10.10am.

“The City of London Police is currently investigating the circumstances around the death and the incident is being treated as non-suspicious. We are now working to inform the man’s next of kin.”

In a statement, the LSE said: “We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper-floor balcony and died.

“The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and co-operation possible.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our dear colleague. We would ask that the privacy of the family of the deceased be respected at this time.”