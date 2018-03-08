City Corporation breaks target by hiring over 100 apprentices across London in a just one year

Hurrah for this London group

Over 100 young apprentices are kickstarting their careers at the City of London Corporation in a diverse range of jobs across the capital, funded by the Apprenticeship Levy.

The City Corporation is the governing body for the Square Mile and a major London-wide public services provider. It has exceeded its target to employ 100 apprentices in a single year by hiring an impressive 102 young adults in 12 months.

City Corporation apprentices have been placed across its departments, learning new skills as tree surgeons at Hampstead Heath, as animal handlers at the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre and museum curators at Keats House.

All City Corporation apprentices, who are recruited from a diverse range of backgrounds, are paid London Living Wage and continue to be supported with careers advice after their apprenticeship.

Employing apprentices is one of many ways in which businesses can acquire and develop the skills their firms need, while improving the employability of the younger generation.

Last year the government committed to an extra three million apprentices in England by 2020, to be funded through the Apprenticeship Levy. The levy was introduced to help to deliver new apprenticeships and support quality training by putting employers at the centre of the system. The levy applies to all employers in England who have an annual pay bill above £3m.

Catherine McGuinness, Policy Chairman at the City of London Corporation, said:

“Apprenticeships are a great way to kick-start to a young person’s career - a stepping stone into the world of work.

“They empower people to try out different jobs, experience a range of sectors and use theirexperience to discover new ways into employment.

“I’m proud that we have has risen to the challenge set by Government to have 2.3 per cent of our workforce as apprentices.

“We will continue to work hard to improve apprenticeship uptake across London and give new career pathway into jobs for people from all walks of life.”