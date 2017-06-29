Chris Grayling given two weeks to produce Southern Rail report or face a judicial review

Never ending saga…

Chris Grayling the transport secretary is to face a judicial review on the handling of Southern Rail, if he cannot produce a report within two weeks, says the Hugh Court.

For more than a year thousands of commuters have seen continuous strike action from Southern, as a bitter row erupted with the unions over driver only operated trains which will removes the guard, citing safety concerns for passengers.

Thursday, the Southern operated with just a quarter of their trains as more than 1,100 train services were axed as drivers are to resume an “indefinite overtime ban.”

Wednesday, general secretary Mick Cash said in response to Theresa May during PMQ’s: “If the prime minister genuinely wants the unions to get back into talks with Southern Rail‎ she has the power to make that happen in the time it would take her to pick up the phone and instruct her contractors to get the process moving.



“Neither the prime minister nor the transport secretary [Chris Grayling] have lifted a finger over the past fifteen months to push negotiations along even though Southern/GTR is a management contract that they have ‎complete control over.



“With more industrial action looming, the minority Tory administration should cut out the posturing and start taking responsibility for the scandal which is Southern Rail.”

Mick Whelan the Aslef general secretary said: “The shortage of train drivers is wholly down to a lack of recruitment by Southern, who have made no effort to recruit drivers over many years, a point echoed by the government-commissioned Gibb Report last week.

“In fact, responsibility lies with GTR/Southern’s managing director, Charles Horton, who has run the company and its predecessors on the cheap for nearly a decade and has always put the interests of shareholders ahead of those of passengers and taxpayers.”

Southern Rail said: “This will create a timetable with stability and consistency. Passengers are advised to expect a reduced service on certain routes and to allow extra time for their journeys.”

The RMT union have also confirmed that there will a 24-hour strike on 10 July.

During PMQs in December, 2016 Brighton MP, Caroline Lucas called for Chris Grayling to be sacked as a result of the handling of the Southern Rail strikes along with the rail operator to lose the franchise.

The Green Party co-leader asked the prime minister in December, 2016: “Will she sack him, strip GTR of the franchise, and freeze fares for long-suffering passengers?”

May’s response was that the MP should be condemning the strike.