China must ‘put pressure’ on North Korea over weapons tests, says PM

Outrage at latest test

Theresa May said China must put pressure on North Korea over ‘outrageous’ and ‘illegal’ missile tests.

The Prime Minister is in Japan for an official three-day visit that aims to discuss Brexit and drum up trade interests between the countries. Her visit comes just a day after Pyongyang filed a missile over the north of the country.

Speaking to journalists on the flight, Mrs May said: “The actions of North Korea, of DPRK, are illegal. They are significant actions of provocation.

“I think it’s outrageous. That’s why we will be working with our international partners - as we have done previously but we will be doubling our efforts with our international partners to put pressure on North Korea to stop these illegal activities.”

May, who says she spoke to President Xi Jinping about this issue previously added: “China has a key role to play here in terms of the pressure they can bring on North Korea.”

She said she believes that best of influencing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be through Chinese pressure. She added: “We would encourage China to do everything it can.”

Officials in China, North Korea’s only major ally, have called on all sides ‘to stick to peaceful and diplomatic means to resolve this issue’.