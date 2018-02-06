Check out our top five Valentine’s Day offers with Portico Places

Check these out, with or without a valentine!

That time of the year has rolled around again – and before you rush out to find the soppiest card you can and book the fanciest restaurant you know, why not take a look through these great offers, all available with a Portico Places Card. Cards are available to all London Loves Business readers; just drop an email to places@portico.com if you don’t already have a card.

In the meantime, here is a taster of some of the great offers you could take advantage of this Valentine’s Day if you fancy giving your partner a Valentine’s treat that’s a little different – and that won’t break the bank!

Cook up a storm

Head down to ‘The Avenue’ Cookery School, who are offering a variety of Valentine’s cookery classes – from a vegan bake class to a cookery class with unlimited booze (hold us back!). With your Portico Places card you can enjoy 15 per cent off your first visit.

Romantic trip to the countryside

Why not head to a beautiful stately home and get some expert piano tuition. At the stunning ‘Finchcocks’ you can take your partner for free this Valentine’s and enjoy the fully catered experience. So, why not head out of London and spend some quality time together.

Don’t need a valentine for Valentine’s!

Don’t need a partner to get you through Valentine’s? Head to Ben’s Canteen and enjoy Anti-Valentine’s with your friends and family. It’s £30 a person which includes bottomless bubbles, any main course or burger and a dessert to share. And if you bring in an item of clothing belonging to an ex-partner then they’ll donate it to charity and give you a free Frozen Espresso Martini – winner!

Get your groove on

Head on down to SO.UK and take advantage of their Valentine’s Supper Club deal. For just £16 a person (only with your Portico Places card) they are offering 90 minutes of prosecco with canapes and live music. How much prosecco can we drink in 90 minutes? Some of the team are willing to find out!

Time to cool off?

No – not in that way! Spend your Valentine’s Day down in Bloomsbury’s Ice Bar and get 10 per cent off this unique experience with your Portico Places card. The venue are running extra ‘Champagne Sessions’ between 13-15th February just for the occasion.

Head over to the Portico Places page to discover many more offers to enjoy this Valentine’s Day.