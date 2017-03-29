Channel 4 could move outside of London and possibly it's HQ

Channel 4 is a “precious public asset”

Karen Bradley the Culture Secretary has announced where Channel 4 is to spend their money and plans to privatise the company have been shelved.

Karen Bradley said: “the benefits of this national asset to be spread far and wide, not just in London.”

Ms Bradley is to say that Channel 4 is a “precious public asset,” however, it must “provide a platform for unheard voices and untold stories from right across the United Kingdom.”

The consultation will also look into a review of monies being spent outside the M25 to which is set at 35 per cent British commissions. This should be increased to 50 per cent.

Karen Bradley is set to say “I am unsympathetic towards those who recoil in horror at the very idea of media jobs being based outside the capital.”

“Or for those who insist that people with ideas in the West Midlands, west country or west Wales must travel to Westminster to get their programmes made.”

Presenter Kirstie Allsopp tweeted: “Moving @Channel4 anywhere would be idiotic. It’s in exactly the right Location, and I should know!”

Tom Watson, shadow culture secretary said: “Moving some or all of Channel 4 outside London is an idea worth considering, but the most important thing is not where it is based but where it makes its programmes, creates jobs and spends money.”

Mr Watson said to rule out privatisation was the “right decision” however, it has taken the government “far too long” to get to reaching the decision.

Ac Channel 4 spokesman said: “The most important factor in supporting the nations and regions is where we spend our money rather than where Channel 4 is headquartered.”

“A substantial relocation would be highly damaging to Channel 4’s business model and diminish our investment in the creative industries around the UK and our overall contribution to the UK economy.”