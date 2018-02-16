Challenges to business rates bills fall

Here’s why

New figures released have revealed that the number of proposals to correct business rates assessments being lodged through the Government’s Check, Challenge and Appeal system stand at just 12,840 at the initial ‘Check’ stage. 1,210 have progressed to the ‘Challenge’ stage. Only 1 case has made it to the ‘Appeal’ stage. These figures relate to the first 9 months after the introduction of the system in England. This compares with 175,000 appeals lodged within the same period after the previous business rates revaluation.

Tim Attridge, Head of London Rating at CBRE, said: “The CCA system is proving incredibly onerous for businesses to navigate.

“Even the most basic errors with the level of tax payable are difficult to address via a mechanism which continues to frustrate those who attempt to use it. The system has not been designed to cater for the many different types of businesses who own and, or occupy commercial property. It urgently needs to be simplified.”