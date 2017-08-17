CashDash and Cardtronics UK launch global currency exchange and cardless cash withdrawals at Cashzone ATMs across London

Here’s why

CashDash, a provider of multi-currency digital wallet technology, and Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM), the world’s largest ATM owner/operator, today announce the integration of cardless cash withdrawal technology and first-of-its-kind foreign exchange functionality at 1,000 Cashzone ATMs in London.

Key points:

Cardtronics, the world’s largest ATM owner/operator, is partnering with CashDash to enable cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs in London

First of its kind innovation will also allow travellers to transfer foreign currency to an e-wallet and withdraw cash in GBP at 1,000 Cashzone ATMs, removing the need to travel with large quantities of cash

Travellers will be able to buy foreign currency at attractive rates, at any time, from anywhere in the world. Once deposited in the Cash2Go e-wallet, funds can then be accessed by selecting a convenient Cashzone ATM in London where they will be able to withdraw their money in GBP free of charge, and without the use of a bank card.

The partnership between Cardtronics UK and CashDash today sees the roll out of this functionality across 1,000 ATMs in the capital. Additional Cardtronics UK ATMs are scheduled to offer this feature around the UK in the coming months.

CashDash, an Israeli start-up founded in 2015, aims to revolutionise the global currency exchange service by allowing travellers to buy and sell foreign currencies at attractive rates. Customers can then access this cash at conveniently located Cashzone ATMs. CashDash is partnering with Cardtronics UK to initially provide ATM users this option in London.

The launch sees Cardtronics UK introducing the first cardless cash access to the UK market via independent ATMs which are located in some of the most convenient and popular locations around London. Committed to enabling new technologies in providing cash access, this is just one more way Cardtronics UK is bringing more digitally focused, self-service strategies to the UK.

Arik Shtilman, CEO, CashDash said: “Thanks to the network of Cashzone ATMs in key locations around London we are able to provide visitors with a convenient cash exchange service with the lowest possible rates.

“This is a brand new service that seeks to disrupt the existing foreign exchange market. It will enable travellers to use their mobile devices as a virtual currency booth and significantly reduce the cost of buying and selling foreign exchange.”

Paul Taylor, New Product and Innovation Director, Cardtronics UK said: “Our summer roll-out of the CashDash Cash2Go functionality at 1,000 Cashzone ATMs is a first in the UK market. This is a great example of Cardtronics supporting innovative companies like CashDash through our established network and infrastructure, which enables customers to easily convert their digital funds to cash.”