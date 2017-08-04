Carter Jonas bolsters research team with new residential hire

This is what they said

Carter Jonas, the national property consultancy, has appointed Leslie Schroeder to a new residential research role based out of the firm’s headquarters, One Chapel Place, London.

Schroeder joins from CBRE where she worked as a residential market analyst. With over a decade of specialist research experience, Schroeder brings a wealth of knowledge, including international expertise, across both the residential and commercial sectors.

In her new role, Schroeder will be responsible for the creation of exclusive reports and datasets for the firm’s residential offices. Additionally, she will work with Carter Jonas’s in-house research team to deliver cross-divisional analysis focused on market performance and outlook to support Carter Jonas’s network of 38 offices across the UK.

Catherine Penman, head of research, Carter Jonas, said: “Over the last three years, a number of factors have impacted the residential market, including political uncertainty as well as changes in legislation. It is vital therefore, that we provide our clients with the best analysis, which determines the real influencers at both a national level and on a regional scale. Delivering relevant and in-depth research informs our expertise, and Leslie’s vast experience within the residential sector will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients at the highest level.”