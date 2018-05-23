Carillion next steps: Committees initiate next round of witness, stakeholder responses

Take a look

The Committees are today writing to witnesses and key stakeholders in the Carillion inquiry, inviting their responses to the inquiry’s findings.

The letters include a request to former Treasury Committee Chair and incoming head of the Competition & Markets Authority, Andrew Tyrie, to ”demonstrate what a new broom you are at the CMA by asking your staff to initiate” a review of the options for breaking up the Big 4 “as soon as possible”.

The Committees ask the Chair of the Government’s Independent Review of the Financial Reporting Council, Sir John Kingman, to include the question of whether FRC leadership is equipped to effect the necessary change in the scope of the Review.

The Committees also have a series of questions to the Chair of The Pension Regulator. They express their disappointment at the “modest” scope of some targets in TPR’s latest corporate plan. They also note the current Secretary of State has confirmed her desire to see a Regulator that is “tougher, clearer, quicker”, and ask how TPR’s Board intends both to evaluate the performance of the current Chief Executive, and what the criteria will be for appointing or reappointing the next one.