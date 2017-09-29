Candle entrepreneur launches crowdfunding bid providing safer and pollution free warmth

One to watch!

This week, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, called for wood burning to be banned in some urban areas to reduce air pollution. In a letter to Michael Gove, the environment secretary, he requested extra powers to improve air quality in the capital. This has been a long standing issue which is recognised by Air Globals and their LightMe products. Providing a safer and pollution-free source of light and warmth.

Entrepreneur Lewis Bowen has launched a £300,000 crowd-funding campaign to grow his LightMe brand of candles and fragrances.

Bowen launched his business, Air Global, upon graduating from Sheffield Hallam University six years ago. His idea was a response to the millions of deaths that occur each year from indoor air pollution caused by traditional fuels.

LightMe, the company’s best-known product, is a bio-oil candle refined from a renewable source of palm kernel oil. It burns more cleanly than traditional candles and extinguishes when knocked over.

Bowen plans to raise £300,000 on the Crowdcube platform, offering investors a share in a 20 per cent equity stake. Upon reaching his target, he intends to invest in his sales team to build the range of stockists for LightMe.

Lewis said: “We are ambitious and we want to take the business to the next level.

“This is a market worth £293m in the UK and £5bn in the EU and US. LightMe is an easy to understand product that resonates with a lot of people.”

The LightMe range is targeted at the retail and catering industries. It is designed to be sold as a home accessory or table decoration.

The business is backed by a heavyweight team of directors including experienced businessman and investor Chris Welsh, drinks industry veteran Chris Bowen, venture capital expert Emma Cross and former Compass Group UK & Ireland managing director Ian Sarson.

Lewis continued: “We have spent a lot of time developing these products and believe we have a fantastic range that will appeal to consumers. That work is already paying off in terms of conversations with big name retailers.

“Our over-arching aim as a business is to make products that are better for the environment and shake up a traditional market. We will do this by reducing the use of fossil fuels within the home retail and food service industries. We will also reduce unnecessary problems caused by hot spilling wax and fuels that can cause fires.”

After 12 months of development, Air Global now requires funding to drive new and existing range nationally and internationally.