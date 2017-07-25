Cancer Research UK and British council to relocate to international quarter London

This is what they had to say

Lendlease and LCR, joint venture partners of International Quarter London, today announced Cancer Research UK and British Council have signed pre-let agreements to relocate their headquarters to the development next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The two leading British institutions join Transport for London (TfL) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as the latest high-profile organisations to choose the £2.4bn development in Stratford as their new base.

Cancer Research UK and British Council will jointly occupy the third commercial building to be built at International Quarter London totalling 280,000 sq. ft., bringing the total number of people soon to be working at the development to over 8,000.

Stratford has become an increasingly attractive business destination as it offers the opportunity to collaborate with some of London’s brightest talent who will be based at the new University College of London and UAL’s London College of Fashion campuses. The area also offers direct access to some of the world’s most forward-thinking cultural institutions including the new V&A East and Sadler’s Wells Theatre venues that will form part of the Cultural and Education District.

Cancer Research UK said the move will support its ambition of three in four people surviving cancer by 2034. The British Council is excited about the new location’s unrivalled connectivity enabling a warm welcome for international and UK visitors. With 21st century facilities and vibrant design, the British Council believe the move will help it to inspiringly showcase the opportunities it creates worldwide.

Dan Labbad, chief executive officer, International Operations for Lendlease said: “We look forward to welcoming Cancer Research UK and British Council to our growing business community at International Quarter London.

“Stratford continues to flourish following the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and both these iconic British organisations are set to play an important role in the area’s ongoing transformation.”

Sir Ciaran Devane, chief executive at the British council said: “This location embodies the British Council’s vision for international cultural relations.

“As well as providing a fantastic new workspace, our new global headquarters – in the heart of an inspiring new centre of culture, education and creativity – will allow us to demonstrate the diversity and value of our work across the globe to a wide and varied audience.”

David Joy, chief executive of LCR said: “We are thrilled that globally-renowned organisations like Cancer Research UK and The British Council are choosing to make International Quarter London their new home.

“Stratford is undergoing an incredibly exciting transformation and we look forward to working with both these organisations to help them make their mark on the area.”

International Quarter London’s workplaces have been designed with new workstyles in mind. Inviting public spaces featuring outdoor offices, a diverse retail mix and access to an abundance of green space are weaved together to create a workplace without boundaries. The result is a workplace experience that not only promotes flexibility in working environments but will also improve employee wellbeing.