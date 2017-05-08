Camm & Hooper set to launch its sixth event venue with £2m investment

Here’s what they doing

Event and hospitality group Camm & Hooper is thrilled to unveil the site of its sixth event space ‘Grace Hall’ on London’s Leadenhall Street.

Grace Hall, which is set to launch in Autumn 2017, will undergo an extensive overhaul, overseen by interior specialist, Russell Sage Studios. The project aims to embrace the venue’s art deco heritage with a nod to its past as Grace and Co Bank.

As with each of Camm & Hooper’s venues, Grace Hall will be designed to ensure the utmost flexibility. It comprises four event spaces able to accommodate up to 200 theatre style, 170 seated and up to 600 standing across the whole venue. Each of the four rooms will be ideal for dinners, receptions, weddings and conferences, as well as working perfectly as additional breakout spaces.

The venue complements Camm & Hooper’s existing City portfolio that includes Banking Hall, Cornhill and Victorian Bath House, Bishopsgate. Within walking distance of both of these venues, Grace Hall provides clients with the ability to host a daytime event at one venue and the after party at another, offering a consistent, first-class service from the same dedicated sales and operations teams.

Managing Director, Claire Lawson said: “We are delighted to acquire this stunning venue, which neatly fits our portfolio and gives our clients the flexibility of a third iconic Camm & Hooper space in the heart of the city.”

“We’re already taking bookings for the space and look forward to providing both new and existing clients with the service and setting that they have come to expect from us. We are working with Russell Sage Studio to celebrate the art deco origins of the site, while also bringing a new twist to this lovely building. We can’t wait to open the doors.”

Camm & Hooper has evolved the events industry model, taking inspiration from the relaxed, contemporary setting provided by bars and restaurants and transitioning it into an events environment.

Its approach is innovative, creative and unrivalled. You will find Camm & Hooper in some of the most unique and historic buildings across London. Its first two locations, Tanner and Co and Tanner Warehouse opened in 2012, followed by Banking Hall, Cornhill in May 2014. The Victorian Bath House, Bishopsgate opened in December 2015 and Six Storeys on Soho launched in Autumn 2016.