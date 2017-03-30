Cameron defends his decision to call the EU referendum

Here’s what he said

The former Prime Minster, David Cameron who backed the campaign to remain, has said he had to fulfil the pledge to call the EU referendum and he stood by his decision to hold the vote, he said.

Last year’s vote on 23 June saw 17.4m people vote to leave. That was 52 per cent vs 48 per cent to leave, thereafter Cameron resigned.

Cameron told news agency AFP: “I thought it right to hold the referendum because this issue had been poisoning British politics for years. The referendum had been promised and not held.”

“We held the referendum and, of course, the result is not the result that I sought.”

“But it was a decisive result and that’s why today Theresa May quite rightly is taking the next step to ensuring the people’s will is followed through.”

Yesterday Sir Tim Barrow the UK Ambassador to the EU handed Theresa May’s letter to leave the EU to Donald Tusk. The two-year countdown for Brexit has now started.