YouTube Music and YouTube Premium Launch in the UK

From Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester live stream to Stormzy taking over at the 2018 BRIT Awards, and landmark videos like “Despacito,” “New Rules” and “This Is America,” people come to YouTube to be part of music culture and discover new music.

But YouTube was made for watching, which meant fans have had to jump back and forth between multiple music apps and YouTube. Those days will soon be over. Today, we’re excited to bring YouTube Music to the UK.

YouTube Music is a new music streaming service made for music listening, on top of the magic of YouTube: making the world of music easier to explore and more personalized than ever. Whether you want to listen, watch or discover - all the ways music moves you can be found in one place.

Luke Hyams, Head of YouTube Originals in EMEA says: “At YouTube, we continue to support incredible European creators and the stories they want to share with the whole world. With YouTube Premium we want to provide the opportunity to take creators to the next level and provide audiences with an all new programming experience inspired by the personalities and themes that they love on YouTube.”