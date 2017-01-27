Your energy bills could be about to soar

Yes, really

Households could be hit with annual energy rises of £219.39 on average as several fixed dual fuel energy tariffs come to an end on 31st January. Research from Gocompare.com Energy has found that of the 20 dual fuel tariffs expiring this month, 16 will see price increases if customers allow themselves to be automatically rolled onto their supplier’s standard variable tariff.

Customers on Extra Energy’s Fresh Fixed Price Jan 2017 v1, Festive Fuel Fixed Price Jan 2017 v1 and Festive Fuel Fixed Price Jan 2017 v2 tariffs will see the biggest average annual rise, with bills set to leap by a staggering £335.83. However, customers on First Utility’s iSave Fixed January 2017 tariff in the Norweb region - which includes Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire, Cheshire and parts of North Yorkshire - will see the largest annual average regional rise of £385.09.

Ben Wilson,Gocompare.com Energy spokesperson commented: “Recent research from Gocompare.com found that over a third of people said they needed to reduce their outgoings in 2017 and with a number of fixed tariffs coming to an end now is the perfect time to act.

“Some households could be just days away from paying hundreds of pounds more than necessary on their energy bills, if they allow themselves to be rolled onto their supplier’s standard variable tariff.



“Comparing tariffs and switching to a new deal doesn’t take long, and people can typically save up to £305** by doing so. So whether your fixed deal is coming to end, or you’ve been with your provider for as long as you can remember – it could be worth taking a couple of minutes out of your day and find out how much you could save.”