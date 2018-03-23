Worst UK postcodes for car vandalism

Take a look

A new study1 by Churchill car insurance has found that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of UK drivers’ cars have been intentionally vandalised.

To highlight the prevalence of car vandalism crime in the UK, Churchill surprised residents in the worst affected streets, in some of the postcodes that suffer the highest levels of recurring car vandalism, by installing bespoke car covers, featuring its famous nodding bulldog mascot.

Edinburgh, Nottingham and Bristol were named as some of the worst areas in the UK for car vandalism and, shockingly, despite upmarket reputations, postcodes in Aberdeen, Basingstoke and Canary Wharf, London were among the worst affected areas of the UK.

Churchill car insurance highlights ten postcodes for the most repeated car vandalism in the UK2

1= Nottingham NG15 1= Edinburgh EH11 1= Walthamstow, London E17 1= Manchester M27 5 Aberdeen AB11 6= Canary Wharf, London E14 6= Bristol BS16 8 Basingstoke RG22 9 Maidstone ME18 10 Southampton SO16

One in six (16 per cent) Brits admit to wanting to vandalise someone else’s car. Of those, one in three Brits would choose their neighbour’s vehicle first (33 per cent) and ex-partner’s vehicle second (28 per cent).

While most respondents would not wish car vandalism upon anyone, one in five (19 per cent) Brits voted for the celebrities they would most want to see have their car vandalised, with Katie Hopkins, with Piers Morgan (15 per cent), Jeremy Corbyn (12 per cent), Jeremy Clarkson (11 per cent) and Theresa May (11 per cent) making up the top five. Lily Allen (five per cent), Gemma Collins (four per cent) and Jose Mourinho (three per cent) also featured in the list of chosen celebrities.

As well as using car covers, three in five (60 per cent) Brits believe that keeping their vehicle in their garage is the best way to avoid vehicle vandalism. Other effective solutions include installing CCTV cameras and avoiding on-street parking (both 41 per cent), and more than a quarter suggest installing dash cameras (27 per cent) and better street lighting (26 per cent).

Steve Barrett, head of Churchill car insurance said: “This research proves that there isn’t a stereotypical area for vehicle vandalism and that it could happen anywhere. We want to highlight the top ten areas in order to raise awareness of the issue and to urge local law enforcement agencies to take further action to clamp down on vehicle vandalism. Ex-partner or unpopular celebrity, we want to be clear that there is never a good excuse to vandalise anyone’s property.

Barrett continues: “Whilst some may view vehicle vandalism as petty crime, the impact on victims can be considerable. This is why Churchill introduced its vandalism promise, so that if customers do need to make a claim, it won’t affect their no claim discount.”